Idukki water level rises by 8 ft a day

Flash floods triggered by the heavy rain on Thursday and Friday had a positive impact on the Idukki reservoir, with the water level rising by eight ft on a day, a first in recent times.

The reservoir had earlier seen an alarming drop in water level following a scanty southwest monsoon.

The water level on Friday was 2,3029.64 ft against the previous day’s estimate of 2,321.26 ft. It is 29.86% of the total reservoir level. The rainfall in the catchment area on Friday was put at 191.2 mm. It was 85.4 mm on Thursday.

The power generation at the Moolamattom power house was at a low level of 1.41 million units (mu) on Friday.

Though the water level in the Periyar remained high, there was no threat of opening the Idukki dam shutters as the reservoir level was low compared to the previous years. The water level on June 9 last year was 2,398.4 ft (the total reservoir level is 2,403 ft).

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam, upstream of the Idukki dam, also was at a low of 123.2 ft on Friday. The water level the previous day was 119.55 ft. The total allowed reservoir level is 142 ft.