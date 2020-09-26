Idukki water level reaches blue alert level

IDUKKI

26 September 2020 23:30 IST

No official announcement in view of reduced inflow

Though the water level in the Idukki reservoir touched the blue alert level, an official announcement was postponed in view of the reduced inflow on Saturday.

The water level reached 2,388.18 ft at 4 p.m. The blue alert level for Saturday was 2,388.17 ft.

A Kerala State Electricity Board official said there would be no official announcement of the blue alert level on Saturday considering the revised level for Sunday. The inflow was declining and the chances of the water level remaining below the blue alert level for Sunday were high, he said.

The official said in case of heavy rainfall on Saturday, the KSEB would issue the blue alert on Sunday.

The blue, orange, and red alerts are issued as per the new rule curve announced by the Central Water Commission following the 2018 floods. It is for taking adequate precautionary measures in case of opening of the dam shutters.

“The rule curve will change on Sunday,” the official said.

The dam safety wing is monitoring weather predictions and if there is heavy rainfall next week, water will be released or power generation will be raised to keep the water level below the rule curve level.