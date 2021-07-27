Idukki water level nearing blue alert level

IDUKKI

27 July 2021 20:07 IST

Water level in the reservoir is 2,370.78 ft

The water level in the Idukki reservoir is nearing the blue alert level fixed as per the rule curve level on Tuesday. The blue alert level is 2,372.58 ft while the water level in the reservoir is 2,370.78 ft.

According to KSEB officials, when the water level rises by 1.8 ft they will issue a blue alert for opening the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam. The orange alert level is at 2,378 58 ft and the red alert level at 2,379.58 ft.

The rule curve level was fixed by the Central Water Commission to avoid opening the dam shutters after the water level reached the maximum level of 2,403 ft.

An official of the Dam Monitoring and Research Station said power generation at the Moolamattom powerhouse had been raised to produce maximum power, with 15.86 mu generated on Monday. Though the Idukki dam was reserved for producing maximum power during the summer season when power consumption reached the peak level, the focus now was to produce maximum power to avoid the opening of the shutters.

Meanwhile, the district disaster management committee completed arrangements in case of opening of the dam shutters for releasing water to the Periyar.

Mullaperiyar dam

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam upstream of the Idukki dam reached 136.40 ft on Tuesday. After Tamil Nadu drew more water from the dam, the pace of increase in water level slowed down from Monday.

The inflow into the dam was 2,367 cfs (cubic feet per second) and the discharge 1,867 cfs on Tuesday. The maximum water level is 142 ft as fixed by the Supreme Court.

The District Collector had asked revenue authorities to make preparations to evict people downstream in case of opening of the spillway shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam.