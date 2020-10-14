Idukki water above blue alert level

Other dams too nearing full reservoir level

With the district experiencing heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the water level in the Idukki reservoir continued to be above the blue alert level.

The Malankara and Kallarkutty dams have already been opened. All other dams except the Mullaperiyar dam, upstream of the Idukki reservoir, are nearing the full reserve level, as per the data available on Wednesday evening.

Cheruthoni dam

The dam safety wing of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) may recommend opening of the Cheruthoni dam if the rainfall continues at this level after October 15.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir on Wednesday was 2,392.02 ft, over one ft above the blue alert level. The dam safety wing on Tuesday issued the blue alert when the water level reached 2,391.18 ft.

The blue alert level for Wednesday as per the new rule curve level fixed by the Central Water Commission was 2,390.85 ft. The power generation at the Moolamattom powerhouse of the Idukki reservoir was raised to 7.04 million units on Tuesday as decided at a power position meeting.

A KSEB official (Transmission, System Operation) said the dam safety wing was monitoring the situation and water would be released from the reservoir if needed. Earlier it was decided to surrender power from the central pool and make use of the extra power generated at Moolamattom.

“Now we have got a better option to sell the extra power and it is being taken,” he said, adding that four of the six generators were being operated.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday was 127.25 ft. Despite Tamil Nadu drawing water more than the normal level, the water level rose from the previous day following heavy rainfall. The maximum water level as per a Supreme Court order is 142 ft.

The district received an average rainfall of 34.12 mm in the past 24 hours. Peerumade taluk received the highest rainfall of 54.2 mm.