Idukki to host 35th Kerala Science Congress

February 09, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - IDUKKI

About 180 research papers will be presented at the congress in which 1,000-odd researchers are participating from February 12 to 14

The Hindu Bureau

The logo of the 35rd Kerala Science Congress.

The 35th Kerala Science Congress will be held at Kuttikkanam in Idukki from February 12 to 14. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the congress at Mar Baselios Engineering and Technology, Kuttikkanam, at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

In a press meet held at the Idukki Press Club in Thodupuzha on Thursday, its organisers said that the science congress would be held in Idukki for the first time. The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, Kerala Forest Research Centre (KFRI) and Mar Baselios Christian College of Engineering and Technology are conducting the event. 

After the inaugural session, three lectures on ‘Nanoscience and Nanotechnology for Human Welfare’ by eminent scientists will be held. B.L.V. Prasad, Director of the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru, and Deepthi Menon, Amrita Centre for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi, will lead the sessions. About 180 research papers and 250 posters will be presented at the congress in which 1,000-odd researchers are participating. A session for start-ups, innovators and incubators is also included.

Ahead of the science congress, a national science expo, in which 75 national scientific and research institutes will participate, will begin on Friday on the Mar Baselios college campus. The exhibition will be on till February 14, the closing day of the science congress.

Stalls of leading research centres such as Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Central Food Technology Research Institute, and Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Central Orchard Research Centre will be open at the expo.

