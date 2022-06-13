Idukki to get first irrigation museum: Minister

June 13, 2022 19:18 IST

The district headquarters at Cheruthoni will soon have the first irrigation museum in the State, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

Inaugurating the renovation of the road from Cheruthoni town to Idukki Medical College on Monday, the Minister said that the work was part of the ₹5-crore project for development and beautification of Cheruthoni. A township would be developed and the irrigation museum would have research centre, auditorium, food park, and a cultural centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The renovation work is jointly done with the support of Kerala Water Authority, Kerala State Electricity Board, Public Works Department, and the Forest department.

The Minister, who is in charge of the district, said that the rocks used for widening the road would also be used for construction of the protection wall.

The Cheruthoni town turns into a major attraction when the Idukki arch dam and the Cheruthoni dams are opened for public during the festival seasons. The Hill View Park under the District Tourism Promotion Council attracted visitors from outside post the beautification and renovation works done there. A district archives museum is also being developed near the Heritage museum at Painavu.

With the completion of the major bridge across the Periyar at Cheruthoni town, the traffic congestion is expected to ease considerably. Cheruthoni is being projected as a stopover for the visitors of tourist destinations such as Thekkady and Munnar. M.M. Mani, MLA, presided over the function.