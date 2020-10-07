Idukki set to take a green turn

KSEB to tap power from floating solar panels

The district, which hosts the largest hydroelectric project in the State, is turning towards green energy with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) set to tap power from floating solar panels to be installed on the Idukki reservoir.

In the first phase of the project set to begin in December, 125 MW will be generated.

This is in line with the Centre’s stress on generation of green and renewable energy from non-conventional sources. The large water spread of the reservoir makes it an ideal green energy hub, in addition to the chance of easy transfer of power by underwater cables to the KSEB power grid.

When the project is realised, the district will become the largest producer of green energy in the State.

An official of REES (Renewable Energy and Energy Saving) under the KSEB said a survey by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) found the reservoir suitable to install floating solar panels.

As per its report, 125 MW will be generated in the first phase and 200 MW more in two years. The panels will be installed at the Anchuruli area of the reservoir (100 MW) and the Cheruthoni area (25 MW) in the first phase.

As per an agreement, the NTPC will implement the solar power project on the reservoir and the KSEB will purchase power from the NTPC. The KSEB will set up a 220-kv substation at Nirmalacity near Kattappana to transfer energy produced from the floating solar panels, the official said.

The largest floating solar panels in the country were installed at the Banasura Sagar reservoir in 2017, covering a water spread of 1.25 acres, with capacity to produce 500 kW.

Floating solar panels have higher efficiency compared to ground installed panels due to the control of panel temperature by waterbodies. The panels are installed on a ferro cement floater to move in accordance with water movements.

The high cost of installing the panels and the mode to transfer power make floating solar panels less preferable as a green energy source. However, fast technological upgrades are taking place to reduce the cost.

The large water surface of the Idukki reservoir, where direct sunlight is available, makes it an ideal site for setting up solar panels.