Idukki ryot best farmer in State, Vaikom block panchayat wins Achutha Menon award for agri activities

C.D. Raveendran Nair, Chempakasseril, Rajakkandam, Idukki, has won the 2023 State-level Sibi Kallingal Memorial Karshakothama Award for the best farmer instituted by the State government. The award carries a cash prize of ₹2 lakh.

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad announced the 2023 State farm awards here on Wednesday.

Mr. Nair cultivates multiple crops, including cardamom, pepper and vegetables, on 20 acres of own and leased land. Now 66, he says he has been active in farming for close to 50 years.

Vaikom block panchayat won the newly-instituted C. Achutha Menon memorial award for local bodies that perform well in agriculture. The award carries ₹10 lakh in cash prize.

A. Latha, Professor and Head, Agricultural Research Station (Kerala Agricultural University, Mannuthy, won the first M.S. Swaminthan award for agricultural research. Dr. Latha’s research areas cover primarily the management of and mechanisation in paddy in the Kole lands.

Sravantika S.P. of Mulakkuzha, Chengannur, won the newly-instituted award for farmers in the transgender category. Sushama P.T. of Thanaloor, Malappuram, won the Kerakesari award for coconut farming.

The Mathakode Nelulpadaka Paadasekhara Samiti, Chittoor, Palakkad, won the Mitraniketan K. Viswanathan Memorial Nelkathir Award, carrying a purse of ₹3 lakh, for the best group farming collective.

The V.V. Raghavan memorial award for the best Krishi Bhavan was won by the Krishi Bhavan, Puthur, Palakkad.

Chekadi Ooru, Pulpalli, Wayanad, stood first among tribal settlements/clusters engaged in organic farming. Memari in Kattapana, Idukki, stood second in this category.

Reshmi Mathew of Monipally, Kottayam, was adjudged the best organic farmer, and Harivaradaraj G. of Chittoor, Palakkad, the best young farmer.

This year, awards were given in 41 categories.

The other major awards are Thanvir Ahamed J. of Vazhayila, Peroorkada, (hi-tech farmer), Manikantan V.K. of Sholayur, Agali (Karshakajyothi), Philip Mathew of Kumili (beekeeping), Bindu K., Pattuvam, Kannur, (Karshakathilakam), Santhosh Kumar S., Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram, (innovation in agriculture), Jazal K. of Kodanchery, Kozhikode, (mushroom farming), Johnson P.J., Meenangadi, Wayanad, (value addition).