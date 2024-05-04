Idukki reservoir keeps minimum storage to manage emergency power situation

May 04, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

Idukki reservoir, the major power-producing dam in the State, keeps a minimum storage level in May to manage emergency power demand. As summer rains were absent in the district, the water level in the dam remains at a low storage level. According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety officials, only 35% of the total storage capacity is left in the reservoir.

“The water level was 2,336.46 ft on Saturday. The water level on the same day last year was 2,331.18 ft (31%). Compared to the previous year, there is over 5.28 ft (4%) more storage in the Idukki reservoir this year. The minimum storage must be maintained in the reservoir to manage the emergency power demand in the State,” said a KSEB dam safety official.

“The new water year (June 2024- May 2025) begins on June 1 – which is just 27 days away. Before the monsoon’s arrival we reduce the water level below 20% in the dam,” said the official.

“The power generation in the Moolamattom power plant continued at moderate level and we expect to manage the power demand until June 15,” said the official.

According to KSEB generation wing officials, power generation in the Moolamattom power plant is based on the stipulated demand set by the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) in Kalamassery. “Now, all five machines are used for power generation during peak time as well as the night to manage the State’s power demand. Moreover, maximum power is purchased from outside to manage the situation,” said an official.

“The power purchase may be affected at any time. The minimum storage is retained in the Idukki reservoir to overcome the emergency power situation in the State,” said the official.

The power generation at the Moolamattom power plant on Friday was 7.279 mu.

The storage levels in several key hydel dams dropped to 33% on Saturday. The storage levels in several key hydel dams are as follows: Pamba (29%), Sholayar (20%), Idamalayar (33%), Kundala (91%), Mattupetty (53%), Kuttiady (35%), Thariyode (19%), Anayirankal (18%), Ponmudi (33%), Neriamangalam (69%) Peringalkuthu (27%) and Lower Periyar (81%).

