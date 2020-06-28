Idukki reservoir generators getting repaired

IDUKKI

28 June 2020 18:32 IST

A July 1 meeting to decide whether to increase the power generation level further

Trial run has been started on generator number one that was under repair at the Moolamattom Power House of the Idukki hydroelectric project.

The process will continue till Wednesday.

The repair works were delayed due to the inability of the representatives of the Chinese company that had the contract for the work to travel to the State following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company’s representatives in the country continued the works with guidance from the parental company.

A Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) official said the trial run was going on from June 25. From Thursday (July 2) onwards, it would start functioning normal.

There are six generators of 130 MW each at the underground power station. Two of them developed technical snag and were not in use for over four months. After higher authorities intervened, generator number six was repaired and put into service.

Later, by January 20, generator number 2 also developed a technical problem. But repair works on it would have to wait till July end when some equipment required for the repair would arrive from France, an official said. The works could then be completed in a week’s time and full-fledged generation would possible by August.

The average power generation at Idukki has been increased to 10 mu. Also, there is no chance of opening the shutters of Idukki reservoir in the current situation. With poor monsoon on the catchment areas, the reservoir has a water level below the new rule curve level as per the Central Water Commission revision.

An official level meeting on July 1 would decide if there was a need to further increase the power generation level, the official added.

Only the three generators installed at the time of commissioning the project were upgraded so far in a period of three years. The upgradation works of three more generators are expected to be completed by 2025.