Idukki reports 3 more cases, total touches 17

Three more positive cases were reported from Idukki, which falls in the Red zone, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the high range district to 17 on Tuesday.

Idukki, bordering Tamil Nadu, witnessed a spike in positive cases on April 26 when six patients were detected infected with the virus on a single day, taking the total cases to 10. On Monday, there were four more cases and three on Tuesday.

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani chaired a high-level meeting of officials in the district on Tuesday and said the lockdown protocol would be implemented in a stringent manner in Idukki.

More cases expected

District Collector H. Dineshan told media that they were expecting more cases in the coming days as results of around 300 samples of close contacts were awaited. “Most of the cases came from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and some are from abroad,” the Collector said.

With cases from Kottayam and Idukki rising in the past two days, the government had included the two districts in the Red zone. With this there are six districts in the Red zone.

Hotspots

Two panchayats in Idukki and four in Kottayam have been included on the list of hotspots. “On Sunday we sent at least 240 samples for testing. Most of them are close contacts of affected persons. So we are expecting more cases,” Mr. Dineshan told media after the meeting.

All shops, barring those selling fruits, vegetables and provision stores, will remain closed in the district till May 3. “If any other shops are found open, instructions have been given to the police to shut the shop, register a case and seize the keys of the establishment.’’

The district administration has closed 21 roads from Tamil Nadu to prevent people from entering the State illegally.

The Collector said hundreds who came to the State through such paths and forests had been caught and quarantined.