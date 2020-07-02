Idukki records eight cases

IDUKKI

02 July 2020 23:54 IST

13 cured of COVID-19

Eight persons, including three members of a family, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.

However, 13 persons recovered from COVID-19 on the day. Those who tested positive include one person each from Elappara and Peerumade who arrived from Oman, a Bison Valley resident who came from Jeddah, three members of a family who came to Karinkunnam from Delhi, a person at Vandiperiyar who arrived from Delhi, and a Kodikulam resident who returned from Bengaluru.

The Kattappana municipality has issued guidelines to be adopted when curbs will be eased at the main market, which is now a containment zone. Traders have been asked to avoid travel to Tamil Nadu. If essential goods are required from there, drivers of the vehicle transporting them should undergo home quarantine. Before entering the market, the vehicle carrying the goods should be washed at Parakkadavu. People coming to the market should ensure physical distancing. Traders should not use common place in front of the shops to display goods. Vehicles transporting goods will not be allowed entry into the market from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shops selling meat and fish should be kept clean. Traders will not be allowed to park their private vehicles inside the market, said municipal chairman Joy Vettikuzhy.

