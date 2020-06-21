Idukki records 11 cases

IDUKKI

21 June 2020 21:03 IST

After a long spell of very few positive COVID-19 cases, 11 persons in the district were found to have the disease on Sunday.

Three persons got infected through contacts. A health worker and three members of a family in Munnar were also among those who tested positive on Sunday. Another who tested positive came from Bahrain and one was found to be positive when a test was done on him before a surgery. A man who came from West Bengal and another from Tamil Nadu were also among the ones found infected.

The three of the family had travelled to Tamil Nadu.

All those who were found to have COVID-19 were admitted to the Idukki Medical College and the taluk hospital.

With this the total number of persons admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 in the district is to 47.