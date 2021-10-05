Idukki package to give impetus to sports infra

IDUKKI

05 October 2021 19:44 IST

Discussion held at Collectorate

More importance to infrastructure building to develop sports will be given in the Idukki package, for which official-level discussions with stakeholders have began.

Those who participated in a discussion on the Idukki package held at the collectorate on Tuesday pointed out the poor sports infrastructure though the district contributed many eminent sportspersons. Swimming pools with enough facilities should be built at school-level and trainers should be appointed.

Playgrounds should be developed and talent identified at an early age. Equipment should be supplied to them at the local body-level. There should be indoor stadiums to hold national events.

The meeting also observed that many talented sportspersons could not compete in national and international events due to lack of support and facilities in the district for follow-up training.

District Development Commissioner Arjun Pandian said sports would get prime importance in the projects to be submitted to the government. Sports facilities would be developed and continuous support would be given to sportspersons in the district, he said.