Idukki on guard against wildfire

Two devastating wildfires that ravaged the forests in Idukki were the one at Kurangini forests bordering Tamil Nadu in March 2018 and that at the Kurinji sanctuary, Vattavada forests, and Pampadum Shola in April 2019.

While the Kurangini fire claimed 18 lives, nearly 300 acres of forestland was destroyed in the latter case.

Common occurrence

Forest fires are a common occurrence every year with its severity ranging from case to case. Though the district has been free of major incidents this year, forest officials are on alert to its threat perspective in the light of the unprecedented rise in temperature over the past 15 days. Most forest grasslands have already dried up and vulnerable to fire. They said focus was on participatory management of fire-control measures involving forest-dependent communities this year. As only a meagre allotment was made for fireline clearance, there were more chances of forest fires.

However, Assistant Conservator of Forest (Social Forestry) Saby Varghese said controlled burning was done and found more effective in reducing the risk of forest fires.

While it countered chances of forest fires, it also helped in growing more green grass as fodder for the wildlife.

Mr. Varghese said while the forest-dependent communities were involved in the counter measures, the public also had a role in preventing wildfires. Stubble burning in farmlands left forests vulnerable as sparks may move with the wind, he said stressing the need for the public to be sensitised about the issue.

“In the wake of Amazon fires one can imagine the magnitude of damage fire can cause once it goes out of control.” He said almost all sanctuaries and reserves in the district were prone to wildfires.

However, at the Eravikulam National Park and the Periyar Tiger Reserve, controlled burning was being done systematically to reduce the risk of forest fires, officials said.

“When the threat of fire looms large, new strategies need to be adopted. If we do not receive summer rain soon, there is a threat of forest drying up affecting the wildlife too,” they said.