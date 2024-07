Rosamma Kuriakose, 68, mother of Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, passed away here on July 17. She was undergoing treatment for liver-related issues at a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

The funeral will be held at Kulappuram Kavalgiri Church on Friday.

Rosamma is survived by her husband, A.M. Kuriakose, and children Jean Kuriakose, Dean Kuriakose and Sheen Kuriakose.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.