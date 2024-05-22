Idukki Medical College submits explanation before NMC in reply to show cause notice

The authorities of the Idukki Government Medical College (GMC) gave an explanation at a virtual meeting held by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday in connection with the show cause notice issued to the college.

The NMC had issued a show cause notice to Idukki Medical College, citing inadequate facilities with a threat of fine and a reduction in the number of MBBS seats the next academic year. The notice had also directed the authorities to attend a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Medical College Principal in-charge V.K. Devakumar said that during the virtual meeting, steps taken to address the infrastructural inadequacies reported by the NMC expert panel were reported. “After the general election, the college’s transfers and postings would be completed,” said Dr. Devakumar.

“Other issues, including the remoteness and smaller population of the district as reasons for inadequate facilities, were also raised before the panel members. We are hopeful that we can solve the problems.A detailed statement of facts regarding the panel findings was also submitted before the commission,” said Dr. Devakumar.

The NMC panel’s show cause notice pointed out several inadequacies in the college, including fewer surgeries and the absence of proper staff.

The commission had also directed the college authorities to explain within three days why seats for the MBBS course should not be reduced for the 2024-2025 academic year or if a monetary penalty as per the regulations should not be imposed.

However, second-year MBBS students of the college organised an indefinite protest in front of the casualty block, demanding labs and basic amenities. The students covered their mouths with black cloth as a mark of protest. According to student leaders, this is the fourth such protest being held, demanding basic facilities at the college. During earlier protests, the authorities had agreed to arrange lab facilities before April but failed to do so. The protest will continue until lab facilities are provided, said student leaders.

“The authorities had temporarily arranged faculty in the college during the NMC inspection period, but they were later given transfers to other medical colleges. The second-year MBBS classes began in February and will conclude in October. But the students have not yet seen a lab,” said a student.