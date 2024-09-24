Idukki medical college construction works to be completed within six months: Kerala Health Minister

Health Minister Veena George on Monday said construction works of the Government Medical College Hospital, Idukki, would be completed within six months.

A directive had been issued to the Kerala State Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (KITCO) in this regard, the Minister said after a review of the construction works here.

Ms. George said the government would give priority to setting up a cath Lab at the hospital. “A master plan will be prepared for the use of the newly allotted 50 acres for the Idukki medical college hospital,” she said.

The Minister inaugurated the newly constructed hostels, staff quarters, modular labs, lecture halls, and various other facilities at the hospital.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine presided over the meeting. District Collector V. Vigneshwari, DME Thomas Mathew, DMO L. Manoj, Medical College Principal Tomy Mappalakayil, and Hospital Superintendent Suresh Varghese attended.