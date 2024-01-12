Idukki MCH’s first MBBS batch secures second place in State

January 12, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

The first batch of MBBS students at the Idukki Medical College has secured the second place at the state level with results of yearly exams declared on Friday. According to Principal P K Balakrishnan, 50 students from the Medical College passed with first class while three secured distinction.

As many as 94 of the 100 students who appeared for the Anatomy exam passed. All but one of the 99 students who appeared for Bio Chemistry passed and all 99 students passed the Physiology exam.

“ The results with flying colours in Idukki Medical College came with the efforts of teachers and students of the Medical College. After the internal tests, the teachers provided extra sessions for the students in the Medical College,” said the Principal.

According to Dr Balakrishnan, the National Medical Commission (NMC) sanctioned 100 MBBS seats to the college in July 2022.

According to officials, the district’s first medical college was established in 2014 by the Kerala government with an intake of 50 students. However, the college had not admitted new batches since the first-year and the second-year MBBS students were shifted to other medical colleges after the Medical Council of India (MCI) cancelled its recognition in 2016 due to a ‘lack of clinical facilities.’