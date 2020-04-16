Idukki, Kottayam to walk back to normal life

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said Kottayam and Idukki districts would take their first baby steps towards restoring a semblance of normality on April 20.

The districts have reported no new COVID-19 positive cases. Other epidemiological indicators have also qualified the regions for a calibrated and gradual return to regular life, he said.

However, people in the region have to wear masks when they venture out and adhere to social distancing norms. The ban on social and religious events will continue.

Hotels and restaurants can return to regular working hours. But the government is yet to decide if the establishments can serve customers inside their premises. It has allowed takeaways and door-to-door delivery for now.

The government will evaluate how Kottayam and Idukki tread the path of gradual economic recovery. Its observations will help the State form a template for coaxing back other regions to normality. The district administrations will determine how it walks back their respective jurisdictions from the lockdown.

Curfew in 4 districts

In stark contrast, the imposition of the curfew would continue in Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kozhikode till May 3 with little scope for relaxation.

The government has reckoned the areas high-risk localities given the relatively higher number of COVID-19 positive cases.

It has also identified epidemic “hotspot” localities in the high-risk regions at the neighbourhood level. The government would barricade such areas from the outside world and allow only a single entry and exit point for the ingress of essential supplies, health workers, ambulances, and medicine.

Roadmap

Mr. Vijayan unveiled a roadmap for restoring life and trade in other districts in the State in a spaced-out manner and without compromising the social distancing norms imposed by the Central government.

Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts would continue to remain under lockdown. On April 24, the government would evaluate the epidemic situation in the localities to decide whether to modify the restrictions to allow routine life in some measure.

The government would incrementally relax the lockdown in Palakkad, Wayanad, Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram from April 20.

Mr. Vijayan said the districts had reported the least number of cases in the State and displayed positive signs of resurgence.

However, social distancing norms will remain in place. Shops and restaurants cannot admit patrons but can give food as parcels or home delivery till 7 p.m.

The government has limited the number of persons who can gather in public in these localities to not more than five individuals even after April 20. Those who venture out into the open should wear face masks mandatorily.