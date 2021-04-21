Idukki intensifies checking at T.N. border

21 April 2021 18:11 IST

Plantation workers being tested every three days

In the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has tightened checking at the border check-posts. Plantation workers arriving from Tamil Nadu daily are being tested for COVID-19 every three days. The mass testing at the check-posts will continue till Thursday.

District Collector H. Dinesan said that employees such as drivers and salespersons who interact more with the public should undergo tests at the nearby public health centres. Arrangements were in place at government hospitals and the availability of enough beds and oxygen was ensured.

20,000 vaccines

The facilities at Government Medical College Hospital, Idukki, and district hospital, Thodupuzha, were being reviewed. He added that 20,000 more COVID-19 vaccines had arrived in the district.

District Police Chief R. Karuppusami said that 750 police officers had been deployed on special COVID-19 duty. They will check shops, buses, and private vehicles. Those coming through the border areas in Kumily, Cumbom Mettu, Bodimettu, and Chinnar should have COVID-19-negative certificate. Arrangements were also being made to conduct tests for those without the negative certificates, he said.