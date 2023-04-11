Idukki government school’s film-inspired poster for admissions turns a hit on social media

April 11, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

It is common to see admission banners promoted by schools in Kerala canvassing new admissions, especially during the fag-end of the academic year. As the competition is intense, schools, especially aided and unaided ones, often commence such admission campaigns early. Though government schools generally fare poorly in such campaigns, a poster designed by a government school has now gone viral on social media.

The poster, designed by Muthirapuzha Government Lower Primary school, Idukki, drawing inspiration from the dialogues of popular Malayalam film Lelam, has won the hearts of social media users. ‘Punch dialogues’ delivered by the character Anakkattil Eppachan – played by late actor M.G. Soman in the movie which hit the screens in 1997 – was used for the poster.

The poster reads – “It’s true, Thirumeni. Eppachan has not received any formal education. My father was a woodcutter. He had no means then to send me to school. But if there was a school like Muthiruapuzha Government LP School which gives free and quality education to students, Eppachan would have spoken English. More fluently than students in any other English medium schools.”

Interestingly, the government school follows Malayalam medium. However, free spoken English coaching is provided for students right from the lower classes, along with English medium textbooks.

Speaking to The Hindu, Jothilakshmi V., school headmistress, said: “We had designed some posters to bring students back to the school after the COVID-19 outbreak. The posters, which were well-received by students and parents, were then re-designed using dialogues of popular cartoon character Dora, The Explorer. This time, we thought of coming up with some novel posters to woo more students as the school has been finding it difficult to stay afloat due to the low number of new enrolments.”

Sreepriya S. Nair, a teacher at the school who designed the poster said: “We have received calls even from far-off places after the poster went viral. Our intention was to bring attention back to the free public education provided by the State government. Admissions to the school is scheduled on April 17 and we hope there will be an uptick in new admissions now.”