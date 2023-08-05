ADVERTISEMENT

Idukki girl rushed to Kochi from Kattappana for emergency treatment two months ago dies

August 05, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

After a two-month-long battle, Ann Mariya Joy, a 17-year-old girl who earlier suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Kochi from Idukki, passed away at a private hospital in Kottayam on Friday night. The joint effort to shift the girl to a Kochi hospital in June had grabbed headlines.

A native of Erattayar, near Kattappana, Ann Mariya suffered a heart attack while attending prayers at Erattayar St. Thomas Church around 6.30 a.m. on June 1. She was immediately rushed to the nearby St. John’s Hospital at Kattappana. However, after administering preliminary treatment, hospital authorities referred her to the Amrita hospital in Kochi for further emergency treatment.

Following Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine’s intervention to clear the route for ambulance, local residents, the police, taxi drivers and others from Idukki to Kochi had joined hands to facilitate the urgent transportation of the teenager. An intensive care unit (ICU) ambulance ferrying her reached Amrita Hospital in 2 hours and 35 minutes, covering 132 km in that period.

She was shifted from the Amrita hospital to the Caritas hospital in Kottayam in July. However, her condition worsened and she breathed her last on Friday around 11.47 p.m.

Ann Mariya was the daughter of Parayil Joy and Shiny from Erattayar. Her funeral will be held at Erattayar St. Thomas Church at 2 p.m on Sunday.

