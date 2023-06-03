Idukki DTPC to impose curbs on plastic in tourist sites

June 03, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will impose curbs on plastic in tourist destinations under it from June 5. In the first phase, a sticker will be fixed on the plastic bottles carried inside the destinations and ₹10 will be collected from the tourist. The amount will be returned to the tourist if the plastic bottle is handed over.

According to Idukki DTPC secretary Jitheesh Jose, the move is part of an effort to impose green protocol on all tourist destinations under the DTPC. “Money is collected from the tourists to ensure that single plastic waste is not littered in tourist sites,” said Mr. Jose.

“In Idukki, 12 tourism destinations are operating under the DTPC. We plan to avoid use of all types of plastic in these sites. The sale of plastic water bottles will be stopped in such destinations. Alternative solutions will be arranged soon,” said Mr. Jose.

“Every day 3,000 to 5,000 tourists arrive at most destinations in Idukki. In this summer season too, the destinations witnessed a heavy rush of tourists,“ said Mr. Jose.