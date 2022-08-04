Kerala

Idukki district witnesses many landslips

A Correspondent IDUKKI August 04, 2022 18:27 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 18:27 IST

Following heavy rain, Idukki district witnessed several landslips on Thursday. No casualty was reported. The restrictions on night travel will continue in the district. A landslip was reported at Elappally, near Moolamattom, and a vast stretch of land got washed away. A Revenue department official said no houses were damaged in the incident. A huge tree which fell on the road blocked traffic on the national highway at Kallar. Traffic was restricted on the Neryamangalam road following landslips at Chackochikavala. Restrictions on traffic were imposed on the Kattappana-Kottayam State Highway following landslips at Karunthiri, near Elappara.

Water level in dam

Vazhikadavu, near Wagamon, also reported landslips. District Collector Sheeba George said that restrictions on night travel would continue and people should not enter rivers. Forest department officials said no landslips had been reported in tribespeople’s habitats. The Malankara, Kundala, Ponmudi, and Kallarkutty dams were opened. The water level in Idukki dam reached the blue alert level. It was 2,376.82 ft on Thursday. The maximum storage level is 2,403 ft.

Holiday today

On an average, water level was rising by 2 feet for the past two days, said an official of the Kerala State Electricity Board. The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reached 135.70 ft on Thursday. The maximum storage level as per the apex court order is 142 ft. The District Collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Friday.

