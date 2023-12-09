HamberMenu
Idukki diocese raises concerns ahead of Navakerala Sadas

The Navakerala Sadas will be held in five Assembly constituencies of Idukki from December 10 to 12. It urges govt. to take steps to prevent wild animal attacks, develop tourism, find solution to Mullaperiyar dam issue.

December 09, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church on Saturday urged the State government to resolve the district’s complex land-related issues at the Navakerala Sadas to be held in five Assembly constituencies of Idukki from December 10 to 12.

In a statement, the diocese’s media commission chairman Father Jins Karakkat accused the Forest department of working as a parallel government in the district. “The government should control the over-activism of Forest department officials in Idukki. At the Cabinet meeting which will be held at Thekkady on Tuesday a decision to withdraw construction ban can be taken,” said Fr. Karakkat.

Wild animal attack is another primary concern for the people in the district, the diocese added. “Due to repeated wild animal attacks, farming is not possible in the district. The government should take steps to ensure that wild animals don’t venture out of the forest.”

The diocese further said that farmers are avoiding farming activities due to falling prices of their produce. The government should take steps to distribute timely payments to cardamom farmers through auction companies.

Tourism development

“The district has a vast potential for tourism development. Land-related issues in the district are a major hurdle to tourism development in the district,” said Fr. Karakkat.

The diocese said the Mullaperiyar dam poses a danger to over 35 lakh people. “Kerala and Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers should conduct a discussion and find a proper solution,” said the priest.

The diocese also demanded construction of four-lane roads connecting Idukki to major towns.

It also urged the government to ensure proper treatment facilities in Idukki.

