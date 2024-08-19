ADVERTISEMENT

Idukki diocese of Syro-Malabar Church demands immediate solution to Mullaperiyar issue

Published - August 19, 2024 07:02 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church has urged the governments to find an immediate solution to the Mullaperiyar dam issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idukki diocese media commission director Fr Jins Karakkat has said it was politicians who had said that the dam was obsolete and in danger. ‘‘But now they insist that the structure is safe. How can they say that the dam is in a safe condition?”

The Church has said that the only possible way to address the issue is to construct a new dam. “Construction of a new dam cannot be conducted immediately. The governments should take immediate steps to reduce the storage level in Mullaperiyar and find possible ways to store water for Tamil Nadu,” said Fr Karakkattu.

The Church has urged the Union government to intervene in the matter. “It is an interstate issue and the intervention by the Union government can find a possible solution,” said the priest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Church has criticised the Kerala government’s serious lapses in the Mullaperiyar issue. “The governments have failed to address the issue seriously,” said the priest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US