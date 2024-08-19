Idukki diocese of Syro-Malabar Church demands immediate solution to Mullaperiyar issue

The Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church has urged the governments to find an immediate solution to the Mullaperiyar dam issue.

Idukki diocese media commission director Fr Jins Karakkat has said it was politicians who had said that the dam was obsolete and in danger. ‘‘But now they insist that the structure is safe. How can they say that the dam is in a safe condition?”

The Church has said that the only possible way to address the issue is to construct a new dam. “Construction of a new dam cannot be conducted immediately. The governments should take immediate steps to reduce the storage level in Mullaperiyar and find possible ways to store water for Tamil Nadu,” said Fr Karakkattu.

The Church has urged the Union government to intervene in the matter. “It is an interstate issue and the intervention by the Union government can find a possible solution,” said the priest.

The Church has criticised the Kerala government’s serious lapses in the Mullaperiyar issue. “The governments have failed to address the issue seriously,” said the priest.