Kerala

Idukki declared hearing- friendly district

District Collector H. Dinesan on Monday declared Idukki as hearing-friendly district.

He said that the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) had taken up the work to achieve the status. As part of the project, all children born in government hospitals were tested to detect hearing problems. The tests were conducted within 48 hours of birth. Early diagnosis would help in treating hearing impairment effectively.

The Collector handed over the certificate of declaration to District Medical Officer N. Priya. Rahna T. was the coordinator of the project, said a release here.

