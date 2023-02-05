Idukki DCC chief sparks controversy, says elephants in Munnar will be shot if govt. does not act

February 05, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sparking a fresh controversy over the rampant wild animal attacks experienced in the fringe areas, Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) president C.P. Mathew has said the wild elephants that enter human inhabitations in Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal areas of Idukki should be shot in the forehead.

Talking to the media at the Youth Congress protest venue at Poopara, near Munnar, in Idukki on Saturday evening, Mr Mathew said, “if the government failed to rein in the wild elephant attacks, I know people from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka who can shoot wild elephants in the forehead. If more lives are lost through elephant attacks, the Congress party will forcibly bring the people and shoot the tuskers,” said Mr. Mathew.

“If the elephants continue to trouble the local people, even if it is illegal, as a responsible Opposition, the Congress party has the responsibility to protect the lives and property of the people,” said Mr Mathew.

He further said the government would take action against the elephant attacks in the Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara regions. “The government should shoot or tranquilise Arikompan, Chakkakompan, Padayappa, and other tuskers, and shift them to Kodanad or any other government-owned land.”

The Youth Congress Idukki district committee launched an indefinite hunger protest at Poopara in Idukki, demanding a proper solution to the man-elephant issue Congress Idukki district president K.S. Arun began the hunger protest on Tuesday evening onwards.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said that Mr Mathew’s statement implicitly said he had a connection with forest poachers. “A responsible leader should not intimidate people. The Congress party should clarify his position,” said Mr Saseendaran.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said that the Forest department should register a case against Mr Mathew under the Wildlife Protection act.

“Article 48A of the Constitution speaks of protection and improvement of the environment and safeguarding forest and wildlife. Mr. Mathew’s remark does not go in tandem with this and hence he is not eligible to hold the post as DCC president,” said Mr Jayachandran.

The Forest department has not yet registered a case against Mr Mathew over his controversial statement.