Kerala

Idukki DCC chief lands in a row

A Correspondent IDUKKI 10 November 2021 20:49 IST
Updated: 10 November 2021 20:49 IST

District Congress Committee president C.P. Mathew has landed in a controversy with the district unit of the Barbers and Beauticians Association taking umbrage at remarks made by him at a function recently at Vandiperiyar.

The association said it had decided to boycott him for the remarks which it termed as belittling the profession.

Mr. Mathew made the remarks while speaking at a protest demanding removal of a waste dumping pit near a martyr column of party workers. Though the association sought an apology from him, he did not oblige.

Advertising
Advertising

Mr. Mathew told mediapersons later that he did not want to comment on the issue.

Comments
More In Kerala
Kerala
Read more...