Kerala

Idukki DCC chief lands in a row

District Congress Committee president C.P. Mathew has landed in a controversy with the district unit of the Barbers and Beauticians Association taking umbrage at remarks made by him at a function recently at Vandiperiyar.

The association said it had decided to boycott him for the remarks which it termed as belittling the profession.

Mr. Mathew made the remarks while speaking at a protest demanding removal of a waste dumping pit near a martyr column of party workers. Though the association sought an apology from him, he did not oblige.

Mr. Mathew told mediapersons later that he did not want to comment on the issue.


