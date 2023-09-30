Idukki dam security breach: probe handed over to State crime branch

September 30, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - IDUKKI

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Friday issued an order to hand over the Idukki dam security breach case to State crime branch wing of the police. Till now, the special team under the Idukki police was investigating the case. According to Idukki District Police Chief V.U. Kuriakose, the police have already issued a lookout notice against the accused.

“The accused is in a Gulf country. The State crime branch wing will take steps to issue a red corner notice against the accused,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

A major security breach occurred at the Idukki dam on July 22 when a Palakkad resident entered the dam site, placed locks on the foundation of the high-mast lights and poured some liquid on the wire rope of the dam shutters of Cheruthoni dam. After the incident in July, the accused left the country and reached a West Asian nation. The matter came to light on September 4 after the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing officials discovered the presence of locks. After an initial probe, Mr. Kuriakose deputed a special team led by Idukki Deputy Superintendent of Police Jilson Mathew to probe the issue.

The Hydel Tourism wing under KSEB recently decided to allow tourist entry to the dam only in buggy cars.

