Idukki dam opened to visitors

The Idukki dam has been opened to public in connection with the first anniversary celebrations of the State government. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said that people could visit the Idukki arch dam and the Cheruthoni dam till May 31. A district-level exhibition-cum-sale will be held at the Government Higher Secondary School ground, Vazhathoppe, till May 15. Trekking to nearby tourism spots and boating facilities inside the reservoir are also arranged. Visitors will be allowed to the dam from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Buggie car has been made available for travelling on the dam top. Nearby locations such as Calvery hills, Hill View park, Anchuruli and Microwave Viewpoint could also be visited, he said.