Idukki continues vigil as T.N. reports many positive cases

The Idukki district administration continues its vigil in border areas as Tamil Nadu continues to report a large number of COVID-19 cases.

Despite its proximity to Tamil Nadu and the hotspot of Munnar, no positive case has so far been reported in the Anchunadu valley, which consists of Marayur, Kanthallur, Keezhanthur, Karayur, and Kottagudi (Tamil Nadu). Anchunadu is nearly 40 km from Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu and Munnar.

In addition to sealing main roads, Forest Department officials are constantly monitoring the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary to plug chances of human movement there.

Though shops are allowed to function except in hotspots, towns and junctions look deserted. According to traders, business has not resumed and it will take some more time to truly recoup.

The District Collector has declared 11 grama panchayat wards as containment zones. The lockdown and curbs on people’s movement will continue there.

One case

The district currently has only one positive case after 11 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were tested negative during the last few days. An official at the Collectorate said the patient was undergoing treatment at an isolation ward.

Result awaited

The test result of an ASHA worker who has been quarantined is yet to be received.

As many as 14 persons were discharged from isolation wards on Tuesday after they tested negative for the infection.

Of the 1,591persons undergoing home quarantine, 58 persons were discharged. As many as 2,118 people have undergone COVID-19 tests and 456 results are awaited, the official said.