Idukki Collector to probe subleasing of KSEB land

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has ordered Idukki District Collector to probe the allegation of subleasing 21 acres of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) land, near Ponmudi dam, for setting up an amusement park.

It was alleged that the land was subleased to Rajakkad Co-operative Bank headed by Electricity Minister M.M. Mani’s son-in-law for 15 years.

The hydel tourism administrative committee headed by Mr. Mani in May, 2018 decided to begin the tourism project with the help of co-operative societies.

A tender was called and the Rajakkad Co-operative Bank was selected.

In February, 2019 Mr. Mani granted permission for the project.

The land was handed over with an agreement to share 20% of income with the Hydel Tourism Department, sources said.

However, as per the lease rules the government land can be used only for the purpose for it was leased out. It was alleged that KSEB illegally subleased the government land violating the rules.

The Collector said that a report would be submitted by Saturday.