Idukki Collector fails to take action on illegal construction of CPI(M) area committee office

August 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The under-construction CPI(M) area committee office at Santhanpara in Idukki.

The under-construction CPI(M) area committee office at Santhanpara in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Revenue department letter sent by the Udumbanchola Land Records (LR) tahsildar to the Idukki District Collector has revealed that the Collector failed to take action over the illegal construction of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] area committee office building at Santhanpara in Idukki.

The letter by tahsildar Seema Joseph stated that the land is registered under the name of one C.V. Varghese of Challakkuzhiyil house at Thankamany on behalf of the CPI(M). “The village officer had issued a stop memo on the construction without obtaining a no objection certificate (NoC) from the Revenue department. But the order was violated and the construction work was continued. The land was allotted as per the Kerala Government Land Assignment Rules, 1964 for the purpose of either cultivation, house construction and beneficial enjoyment of adjoining registered holdings. But the present construction violated the order and we have submitted documents and photographs (to the Collector) to register a contempt of court case over the illegal construction,” stated the letter.

According to sources, the letter was submitted to the Collector on May 22. However, District Collector Sheeba George is yet to take action in connection with the issue. The Collector was not available for comment.

A recent right to information (RTI) reply secured by Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) general secretary Bijo Mani revealed that the CPI(M) is constructing its area committee office at Santhanpara without an NoC from the Revenue department.

