Idukki Collector cautions against middlemen collecting money

District Collector Sheeba George has cautioned the public against middlemen collecting money on the promise of issuing title deeds in Idukki district.

She said that no one was entrusted with collecting money, and the applicants can pay the amount only when the information in this regard was received from the respective taluk office. If anyone was found collecting money, it should be informed to the Revenue authorities or the police. Serious action would be taken against offenders, said the Collector.