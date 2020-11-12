Idukki collective not in the fray

High Range Samrakshana Samiti will protect interests of farmers

The High Range Samrakshana Samiti (HRSS), an umbrella organisation of different religious groups under the Church for the protection of farmers’ interest, will not be in the electoral fray this time.

The HRSS had successfully fielded candidates in association with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the last local body elections. It had nearly 70 members in various grama panchayats and in the Kattappana municipality.

Unanimous decision

Fr. Sebastian Kochupurakal, HRSS general convener, said it was decided not to contest the upcoming local body elections. A high-level meeting unanimously decided that it would not contest the local body elections.

In 2014, the HRSS fielded Joice George as its candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Idukki and the LDF immediately supported it.

Mr. George won with a good margin in this traditional United Democratic Front (UDF) seat, though he faced defeat in the last Lok Sabha election.

His success prompted the HRSS to field its own candidates in the last local body elections.

However, after the UDF recaptured the Lok Sabha seat, the HRSS had been keeping a low profile. The Church also took a neutral stance in the electoral process prior to the last Lok Sabha elections.

In a message to the laity, the Church had said they were free to work for any political party or candidate and the Church had no role in the political leanings of the laity. The Church had no political interest and it would not directly or indirectly intervene in the electoral process, the message said.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, though workers under the HRSS worked for Mr. George, it was clear that the Church did not take the initiative and the HRSS influence was used as a local arrangement.

Farmers’ interest

HRSS sources said it would continue as an organisation to protect the interests of farmers and the decision to refrain from the electoral fray had nothing to do with its aim.

The decision to field candidates in the elections was taken in accordance with the need of the time, they said.