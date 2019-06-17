Idukki child panel seeks report on assault victim’s sibling

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday handed over the protection of the younger brother of the seven-year-old boy, the victim of an assault, to the paternal grandfather for two months.

The child’s maternal grandmother had filed a habeas corpus petition before the Kerala High Court seeking protection of the child. The Court ordered his paternal grandfather to produce the child before the CWC.

Joseph Augustine, Chairman of Child Welfare committee, Idukki, said the child was produced before the CWC on Monday as per the Court order.

Stable

The health condition of the child was stable, said Mr. Joseph.

He directed the Thiruvanthapuram Medical College child psychiatry assistant professor Dr Jayaprakash to examine the child and submit a report.

After the report the CWC will take a decision on further steps, Mr. Joseph said.

Maternal grandmother

The CWC also directed the paternal grandfather to provide facility to the maternal grandmother to visit the child.

The child assault case which shook the State came in to light after a hospital at Thodupuzha, where he was admitted in a very serious condition on March 28, informed the police. The boy later died after 10 days in the ventilator at the Kolanchery Medical College.