Idukki, Cheruthoni dams to be opened for tourists from Thursday

Tourist entry is permitted only through buggy cars, and the number of visitors is limited to 820 persons a day. Visitors can enter the dam on all days except Wednesdays

Published - September 04, 2024 06:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Idukki and Cheruthoni dams in Idukki

A view of Idukki and Cheruthoni dams in Idukki | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The Idukki and Cheruthoni dams will be opened for the public from Thursday for three months, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said. According to officials, the visiting time has been fixed from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Tourist entry to the dam is allowed on all days except Wednesdays. Officials said that tourist entry was permitted only through buggy cars, and the number of tourists was limited to 820 persons a day. The ticket charge has been fixed at ₹150 for adults and ₹100 for children. Mobile phones, cameras, and electronic gadgets are banned on the dam premises.

Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) Director Narendra Nath Veluri said that tourist entry was allowed only through the Vellappara route on the Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala State highway. “Tourists can now book their tickets online using the QR code or https://www.keralahydeltourism.com/attractions. Those who book online tickets should report at the counter 20 minutes before entry. A ticket counter is also set up at Vellappara and tourists can collect tickets directly from the counter,” said Mr. Veluri.

The QR code set up by Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) to book for entry into Idukki dam

The QR code set up by Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) to book for entry into Idukki dam | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary has arranged a boating facility inside the dam. Idukki wildlife warden G. Jayachandran said the boating facility would be available for tourists next week.

Boating on all days

“The annual maintenance of the 20-seater boat is being done and it is expected to be completed this week. Tourists can enjoy boating on the Idukki and Cheruthoni reservoirs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ticket charge is ₹145 a person. The boating facility will be available on all days,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

