Idukki, Cheruthoni dams opened for public till October 31

September 06, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Considering the tourist rush and pleasant weather, the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams will be opened for the public till October 31, Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine said here on Wednesday.

Mr. Augustine said that within 12 days, 15,000 tourists visited the dam, including 3,000 children. Tourist entry is allowed to the dams except on Wednesdays, he said.

Sreeni Peethambaran, unit manager of Hydel Tourism, Idukki, said the Hydel Tourism department under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has made elaborate arrangements to attract tourists. “The visiting hours are fixed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones and cameras, are banned on the dam premises. Tourists are allowed a ride on buggy cars to the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams for a single stretch and the charges are fixed at ₹600 for eight persons per ride. The entry fee to the dams are fixed at ₹40 for adults and ₹20 for children,” said Mr. Peethambaran.

