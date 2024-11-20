ADVERTISEMENT

Idukki border areas witness unseasonal weather pattern

Published - November 20, 2024 07:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

Light rain, fog, and extreme cold weather experienced in Kumily and Kanthallur. Experts say two cyclonic circulations in the Arabian Sea and the Comorin region led to rain and fog in most parts of the State on Wednesday. Tourism and farming benefit from the weather

The Hindu Bureau

The light rain and foggy climate experienced Kerala-Tamil Nadu border at Kumily in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

For the past four days, unusual weather patterns with light rain and fog are being witnessed in the border areas of Idukki district such as Kumily, Kanthallur, and Marayur. Local people say extreme cold weather is also prevalent in Kanthallur and Kumily. Usually such cold weather is experienced only in the first week of December with the onset of winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

M.G. Manoj, scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cochin University of Science and Technology, said that two cyclonic circulations in the southeast Arabian Sea and the Comorin region caused the light rain and foggy climate in many areas in the State on Wednesday and it would last two to three days.

Pointer to winter

“Many areas in Idukki bordering Tamil Nadu experienced foggy weather. Mixing of dry air from Tamil Nadu with moist air from the Arabian Sea is also a reason for the cloudiness and the light rain. The chilly weather could be a pointer to the winter season,” said Dr. Manoj.

Tourism stakeholders and farmers said the climate was most favourable for the farming sector and tourism. A tourism stakeholder in Kanthallur said that for the past four days, the hill station was covered with fog, attracting many tourists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vince Joseph, an agri-consultant at Anakkara in Idukki, said the foggy climate and light rain was conducive for the farming sector, especially cardamom. “The current climate will help form new flowers and grow new beans,” said Mr. Joseph.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US