Idukki border areas witness unseasonal weather pattern

For the past four days, unusual weather patterns with light rain and fog are being witnessed in the border areas of Idukki district such as Kumily, Kanthallur, and Marayur. Local people say extreme cold weather is also prevalent in Kanthallur and Kumily. Usually such cold weather is experienced only in the first week of December with the onset of winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

M.G. Manoj, scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cochin University of Science and Technology, said that two cyclonic circulations in the southeast Arabian Sea and the Comorin region caused the light rain and foggy climate in many areas in the State on Wednesday and it would last two to three days.

Pointer to winter

“Many areas in Idukki bordering Tamil Nadu experienced foggy weather. Mixing of dry air from Tamil Nadu with moist air from the Arabian Sea is also a reason for the cloudiness and the light rain. The chilly weather could be a pointer to the winter season,” said Dr. Manoj.

Tourism stakeholders and farmers said the climate was most favourable for the farming sector and tourism. A tourism stakeholder in Kanthallur said that for the past four days, the hill station was covered with fog, attracting many tourists.

Vince Joseph, an agri-consultant at Anakkara in Idukki, said the foggy climate and light rain was conducive for the farming sector, especially cardamom. “The current climate will help form new flowers and grow new beans,” said Mr. Joseph.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.