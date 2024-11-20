 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Idukki border areas witness unseasonal weather pattern

Light rain, fog, and extreme cold weather experienced in Kumily and Kanthallur. Experts say two cyclonic circulations in the Arabian Sea and the Comorin region led to rain and fog in most parts of the State on Wednesday. Tourism and farming benefit from the weather

Published - November 20, 2024 07:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The light rain and foggy climate experienced Kerala-Tamil Nadu border at Kumily in Idukki.

The light rain and foggy climate experienced Kerala-Tamil Nadu border at Kumily in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

For the past four days, unusual weather patterns with light rain and fog are being witnessed in the border areas of Idukki district such as Kumily, Kanthallur, and Marayur. Local people say extreme cold weather is also prevalent in Kanthallur and Kumily. Usually such cold weather is experienced only in the first week of December with the onset of winter.

M.G. Manoj, scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cochin University of Science and Technology, said that two cyclonic circulations in the southeast Arabian Sea and the Comorin region caused the light rain and foggy climate in many areas in the State on Wednesday and it would last two to three days.

Pointer to winter

“Many areas in Idukki bordering Tamil Nadu experienced foggy weather. Mixing of dry air from Tamil Nadu with moist air from the Arabian Sea is also a reason for the cloudiness and the light rain. The chilly weather could be a pointer to the winter season,” said Dr. Manoj.

Tourism stakeholders and farmers said the climate was most favourable for the farming sector and tourism. A tourism stakeholder in Kanthallur said that for the past four days, the hill station was covered with fog, attracting many tourists.

Vince Joseph, an agri-consultant at Anakkara in Idukki, said the foggy climate and light rain was conducive for the farming sector, especially cardamom. “The current climate will help form new flowers and grow new beans,” said Mr. Joseph.

Published - November 20, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.