Idukki bishop visits kin of victims of wild elephant attack in Munnar

February 29, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - IDUKKI

Bishop of the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church Mar John Nellikunnel on Thursday visited the family of Suresh Kumar who was killed in a wild elephant attack at Kannimala Top, near Munnar, on Monday night. The bishop said that people’s lives should not be endangered in the name of ‘pseudo-environmentalism’ . “The government should control the population of wild animals,” said Mar Nellikunnel.

He said the Idukki diocese would support Munnar residents who were facing constant wild animal attacks. “If the authorities fail to prevent these attacks, the diocese will join the protests of people in the area,” he said.

Mar Nellikkunnel also visited those who sustained injuries in a wild elephant attack on Monday night. Monsignors Abraham Purayat and Jose Karivelikkal, among others, joined the visit.