Idukki-based priest and team plan a mission to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide-hit people

Fr. Kurian says his team has constructed over 350 low-cost houses for marginalised communities across the State after the 2018 floods

Updated - August 02, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 07:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
A house constructed under the initiative of Fr. Jijo Kurian and team.

A house constructed under the initiative of Fr. Jijo Kurian and team. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the wake of devastating landslides in Wayanad district that left hundreds of families homeless, a Capuchin priest from Idukki Fr. Jijo Kurian and his team have embarked on a mission to rehabilitate those affected.

Fr. Kurian, who is based in Nadukani, near Thodupuzha, in Idukki, felt compelled to act after witnessing the profound suffering of the displaced families.

‘For 25 houses’

“We have received sponsorship to build 25 houses in Wayanad,” he said. “Many people who once enjoyed a stable life have found themselves suddenly homeless and landless. The landslides forced them into relief camps, and after these are closed, they will have nowhere to go and no means of earning a livelihood. Recognising their plight, we have initiated a rehabilitation plan for these families.”

Wayanad landslides: Congress will build 100 houses for survivors, says Rahul Gandhi

Fr. Kurian said his group had constructed over 350 low-cost houses for marginalised communities across the State after the 2018 floods. “The idea came to me when I saw a woman living in a plastic sack on the roadside after the floods,” he recalled. The houses were constructed with the support of Facebook friends, social media followers, and other good Samaritans.

Fr. Kurian’s team build houses for people who are not covered by the State or Union government schemes. “In Wayanad, the situation is unique. The people had houses and facilities, all of which were destroyed in hours,” he said.

“Many have already expressed desire to support the project in Wayanad. Once rescue operations conclude, we will visit the area to find suitable locations for the houses.”

Wayanad landslide | How volunteers came together to help those affected by the disaster

One of the challenges is securing appropriate land for construction. “If we can find the right land, we’ll build comfortable houses for the landslide survivors. The project will proceed in collaboration with the Wayanad district administration and other government agencies,” he added.

‘Can be transformative’

He also emphasised the community’s willingness to support the victims. “Many ordinary people are eager to help. If channelled correctly, this goodwill can be transformative,” he said.

The priest’s initiative, which began as a project to build cabin homes after the August 2018 floods, has evolved into constructing low-cost houses. Fr. Kurian and his team ensure the privacy of both beneficiaries and sponsors. “Only the beneficiary knows the identity of the sponsor of their homes. There are no housewarming ceremonies or photo sessions before handing over the keys. We’ll maintain this approach in Wayanad as well,” he said.

