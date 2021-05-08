Idukki bans entry of plantation workers from Tamil Nadu

The police on Saturday stopped the entry of taxis carrying plantation workers at the border checkposts here.

Earlier, it was decided to ban the entry of vehicles from Tamil Nadu in the plantations on the border in the wake of the increased cases of SARS COV-2.

On Friday a meeting chaired by Electricity Minister M. M. Mani decided to impose curbs on vehicles carrying workers to the plantations.

However, plantations were allowed to work with those already present in the State.

District Collector H. Dinesan said that agriculture activities including the works in the plantations can be continued using the minimum number of workers and adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

Sources said that passengers in emergency situations were allowed to cross the inter-State and district borders.

The police filed cases against 87 people for violating the COVID protocol in the district on Saturday. This is in addition to the 1,216 petty cases, said the police.

The Forest Department in Marayur has started supplying essential medicines free of cost in the tribal hamlets to avoid people moving outside the forest area.

There is also a curb on the entry of outsiders into the tribal settlements in the forest areas.

Marayur Range officer M.G. Vinod Kumar said that the grocery items were supplied free of cost to the forest settlement at Koodakattukudy and they were monitoring the availability of essential items in other forest settlements..