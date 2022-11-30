Idukki and Cheruthoni dams to be opened for public

November 30, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Idukki and Cheruthoni dams will be opened for the public in connection with the Christmas/ New Year seasons from Thursday onwards.

Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine said on Wednesday that public entry will be allowed till January 31, 2023. Buggy car facilities are being arranged for the visitors to travel on the dam. The entry fee for adults is ₹40 and for children ₹20, and the visiting time is from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the Minister said that the visitors are not allowed on Wednesdays due to routine inspection and water level monitoring of the dam. The Idukki WildLife Sanctuary has also arranged boating facilities from Vellappara.

“Visitors are prohibited from carrying a mobile phone, camera, and electronic equipment. Photography and video are prohibited on the premises of the dam,” said an official.

