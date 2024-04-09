Idukki and Cheruthoni dams opened for tourists

April 09, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Idukki

In the wake of Vishu, Ramzan and summer Vacation, the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams have been opened for the public till May 31, 2024, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

According to officials, the visiting time has been fixed from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tourist entry to the dam is allowed on all days except Wednesdays. Officials said that tourist entry is allowed only through buggy cars, and the number of tourists is limited to 20 persons. The ticket charge has been fixed at ₹150 for adults and ₹100 for children. Mobile phones, cameras, and electronic gadgets are banned on the dam premises.

Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) Director Narendra Nath Veluri said that the hydel tourism wing has already purchased seven buggy cars at Idukki dam. “Through the buggy cars, 80 persons can visit the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams at a time. We will seek relaxation on the number of tourists allowed to visit the dam at a time. The tourists can visit the dam from Thursday onwards,” said Mr. Veluri.

An order allowing tourist entry to the dam was issued by Joint Secretary Preethy C.S. The order stated that officials should ensure a proper waste management system on the dam premises. “Ensure proper temporary toilet facility on the dam premises, appoint more security guards, install CCTV cameras and limit the visitor’s entry through the metal detector, avoid plastic disposal in dam premises, clear biowastes in the dam premises every day and follow green protocol in the dam premises,” the order stated.

