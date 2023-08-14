HamberMenu
Idukki and Cheruthoni dams opened for public

August 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Idukki and Cheruthoni dams have been opened for the public during the Onam season. The hydel tourism department under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has made elaborate arrangements to attract tourists.

The dams would be open for the public till August 31, said Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine. The visiting time is fixed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to officials, tourist entry is allowed to the dam except Wednesdays. Mobile phones, Cameras including electronic gadgets were banned on the dam premises. The tourists are allowed a ride on buggy cars to Cherithoni dam and Idukki Dam in a single stretch and the charge is fixed at ₹600 for eight persons. The entry fee to the dam is fixed at ₹40 for adults and ₹20 for kids.

